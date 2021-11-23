WWE Alumna Reportedly At Recent Impact Wrestling Tapings

A former WWE star was reportedly at the recent Impact Wrestling tapings. PWInsider reports that Danielle Moinet, who was known as Summer Rae during her run in WWE, was spotted at the tapings that took place over the past couple of days.

There is no word yet on whether she will be working with the company or was just visiting. Raw has worked only a couple of times since her 2016 WWE release, wrestling once each in 2018 and 2019 for Battle Championship Wrestling.

