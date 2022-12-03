WWE Alumna Kaitlyn Gets Married

Former WWE star Kaitlyn is now a married woman, announcing the news on social media. Kaitlyn, aka Celeste Bonin, posted to her Instagram stories to announce that she tied the knot with personal coach and motivational speaker Grant Dziak in Austin.

Bonin last appeared on WWE TV in July of 2019 in a backstage segment of Raw. Prior to that she had been a participant in the Mae Young Classic in 2018, making it to the second round before losing to Mia Yim. Her regular tenure as a WWE roster member ended in July 2014 after four years with the company.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to the happy couple.