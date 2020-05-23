WWE Alumna Sarah Logan Says She’s Training For a Potential MMA Fight

Sarah Logan is moving on after her WWE release, and says that she’s training for a possible MMA fight. On the first episode of Logan and her husband Raymond Rowe (Erik of the Viking Raiders’) Wild and Free series on YouTube, Logan discussed her life post-WWE and MMA is a part of it.

Logan said in the video, “I’m 26 now. I’ve been wrestling since I was 17 years old. And wrestling has been the only thing that’s provided me for since I was 17 years old. It’s kind of scary to go into the unknown and take on something I have absolutely no experience in, and be like, ‘I’m going to make this work and I’m going to make this provide for me, because I’ve left myself no other option.’”

Logan noted that she thinks it’s going to work better knowing that she has to make it work, and discussed how she and Rowe are working to make the 50 acres of land they own in Ohio self-sustainable.

Logan said she’s looking into MMA, saying, “On top of our farm and living a sustainable life, I’ve always wanted to do an MMA fight. I know it’s kind of a change of lanes here, but it’s also something I always wanted to do. The day I got released, I wrote a coach here in Cleveland that Ray knows. And I was like, ‘I want to fight.’ And I’ve been training since that day.”

You can see the full video below, which includes Logan training in their “Thunderdome” facility as well as the two discussing their relationship, below.

