WWE Alumnus Sir Mo Having Serious Health Issues, GoFundMe Set Up

Former WWE star Sir Mo is currently beset with health issues, and a crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help him out. According to the GoFundMe, Mo (real name Bobby Horne) has had a series of health setbacks in 2022. The description of the campaign, which was set up by set up by Jessica Maldonado and Mo’s wife Denise Jones, notes that he contracted COVID in January and nearly died due to his immunocompromised status as a 2018 kidney transplant recipient. Due to his immune-suppressing medicines that are required to allow the kidney to function, he had to spend three weeks in the ICU and has had to rely on an oxygen machine since then.

In addition, Mo was sent back to the ICU for another two weeks in APril due to high CO2 levels and then needed surgery due to complications from a longtime hernia that saw his intestines pushing through the hernia. He then contracted pneumonia due to a second emergency surgery that was needed. The description notes he’s been in the UC for over a month and is being fed through a feeding tube in his abdomen. That will be temporary but he will need long-term rehabilitation after he gets released.

The campaign for the former WWE Tag Team Champion is seeking $50,000 to help with medical expenses and has currently garnered $3.697. You can see the campaign and donate here.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Mo as he recovers.