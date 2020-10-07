wrestling / News
WWE Announces Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream Are Injured After NXT Takeover 31
WWE is listed a couple of casualties from NXT Takeover 31, namely Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream. The company announced on Tuesday that Cole and Dream were injured at the show; Cole at the hands of Ridge Holland, who carried the Undisputed Era member out to the ring post-match, and Dream by the attack by Kushida after their match.
You can see the announcement below, which promises updates on tomorrow’s NXT:
Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream are both listed as injured following the events of NXT TakeOver 31, WWE.com has learned.
Cole suffered broken ribs and contusions due to an apparent attack suffered at the hands of powerful newcomer Ridge Holland. Holland dropped Cole’s limp body at ringside following the conclusion of the NXT Championship main event between Finn Bálor and Kyle O’Reilly, prompting his fellow Undisputed ERA members to call for immediate medical attention.
Velveteen Dream, meanwhile, suffered a fractured wrist after facing Kushida at TakeOver 31. Kushida forced Dream to submit to the Hoverboard Lock and then continued the onslaught after the bell, armbarring Dream until officials interjected. Despite the injury, Dream is medically cleared as tolerated.
These injuries are on top of the previously reported injuries incurred by Bálor and O’Reilly during their intense and acclaimed title bout. Get updates on both Superstars’ condition this Wednesday on NXT on USA.
