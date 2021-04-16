WWE Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting For 2021

WWE has officially announced that their annual stockholder meeting for 2021 will take place next month. The company announced the annual stockholder meeting via a press release, confirming the details they sent in a letter to stockholders earlier this week. The meeting will be held on May 27th at 11 AM ET.

The full announcement reads:

WWE® Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE), a Delaware corporation, announced its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on May 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Annual Meeting will be a virtual meeting of stockholders, conducted via live audio webcast and available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WWE2021. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As described in the distributed proxy materials, stockholders are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting and at any adjournment or postponement thereof if they were a stockholder of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2021. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WWE2021, stockholders must enter the control number found on the proxy card and related instructions provided with the Company’s distributed proxy materials. Beneficial owners of shares held in street name will need to follow the instructions provided by the broker, bank or other nominee that holds their shares. Eligible stockholders may participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. The Company has designed the format of the Annual Meeting to ensure that stockholders are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting, using online access and participation.

Further information regarding the matters to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting is set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy statement and the Company’s 2020 Annual Report to Stockholders are available at www.proxyvote.com. Eligible stockholders may use the proxy card to vote their shares of common stock in connection with the Annual Meeting. Stockholders who have already submitted a proxy or voting instructions will not be required to submit an additional proxy card or to confirm the prior voting instructions. Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the Annual Meeting virtually, the Company strongly encourages its stockholders to vote and submit voting instructions in advance of the meeting by one of the several methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.