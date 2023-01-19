wrestling / News
WWE Announces Details For Royal Rumble Superstore and Autograph Signings
WWE has announced that there will be a superstore at the Royal Rumble for fans, as well as Superstar autograph signings at the Alamodome. The event happens next Saturday, January 28. Superstars taking part in meet-and-greets include Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, Austin Theory, Charlotte Flair, The Undertaker, Liv Morgan and Cody Rhodes. The announcement reads:
The WWE Universe will have an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive WWE gear at the Royal Rumble Superstore presented by Credit One at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. From Jan. 26-29, the Royal Rumble Superstore will be open and feature items such as championship replica titles, Money in the Bank briefcases, Superstar merchandise, Royal Rumble apparel and so much more! The Royal Rumble Superstore is free and open to the public.
At the Royal Rumble Superstore, the WWE Universe will have the opportunity to view memorabilia from WWE and A&E’s upcoming “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” Season 2, and be a part of Superstar autograph signings presented by Fiterman Sports.
Superstore Hours of Operation:
Thursday, Jan. 26
4-9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
9 a.m.-11 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Superstore Location:
Alamodome
Parking Lot C, 100 Montana St.
San Antonio, TX 78203
Click here for directions
Fiterman Sports Meet & Greet (Ticket Required; Click here to get tickets now)
Meet & Greet Schedule:
Thursday, Jan. 26
6 p.m.: Drew McIntyre
Friday, Jan. 27
3:30 p.m.: Bianca Belair
5:30 p.m.: Austin Theory
Saturday, Jan. 28
10:30 a.m.: Charlotte Flair
12 p.m.: Undertaker
Sunday, Jan. 29
10:30 a.m.: Liv Morgan
12:30 p. m.: Cody Rhodes
More Trending Stories
- Delaware State Police Issue Statement On Fatal Car Crash That Caused Jay Briscoe’s Death
- Jay Briscoe’s Wife Provides Update On Their Daughters Following Car Accident
- More Reactions To Jay Briscoe’s Passing; WWE, ROH/AEW, Bayley, Cody, & More Comment
- WWE Will Reportedly Be ‘All Hands on Deck’ for Royal Rumble Weekend