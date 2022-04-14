WWE Announces Europe Tour Dates & Matchups, Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Scheduled

– WWE has announced the details for the company’s return to Europe set for later this month. WWE will be holding four live events from April 28-May 1.

The tour kicks off with a live event in Newcastle, England at the Utilita Arena on Thursday, April 28. This will be followed by shows in London at The O2 on April 29 and Paris, France at the Accor Arena on April 30. The tour will conclude with a show at Leipzig, Germany at the QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena on May 1.

Additionally, the live shows in London and Paris will feature the following three major matchups:

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

* Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

* Raw Tag Team Championships RK-Bro vs. SmakcDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Here’s the full announcement for the European tour:

Reigns vs. McIntyre, Rousey vs. Flair and RK-Bro vs. Usos to headline London and Paris Live Events WWE makes its highly-anticipated return to Europe later this month with four huge Live Events spanning the United Kingdom, France and Germany, and the first blockbuster matches have been announced. When the tour rolls through London on April 29 and Paris on April 30, the WWE Universe will be treated to three bouts with major championship implications, and they are as follows: Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos Will Reigns and Flair be able to successfully defend their titles on the road to WrestleMania Backlash? Tickets are still available for both stops, so make sure to secure your seats now to find out! With additional appearances by Bobby Lashley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Naomi, Intercontinental Champion Ricochet, Gunther and so many more*, do not miss out on the last opportunity to see WWE Superstars perform live in Europe before the premium live event at Principality Stadium in Cardiff this September, and stay tuned for more details on the events coming to Newcastle, U.K., on April 28, and Leipzig, Germany, on May 1. *Talent subject to change*