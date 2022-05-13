WWE Announces Fan Packages For Clash at the Castle

WWE has announced details for several fan and hotel packages for their upcoming event Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. The event happens on September 3.

WWE Clash at the Castle emanates from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, marking WWE’s first major stadium event to be held in the United Kingdom in 30 years. There is no better way to enjoy this history-making event than with an Exclusive Hotel and Fan Experience Package, so don’t miss out when they become available starting this Tuesday, May 17 at 12 PM BST / 7 AM ET on Ticketmaster.co.uk.

Package options and details:

HOTEL PACKAGE OFFER #1

360 FRONT ROW WWE SUPERSTAR MEET & GREET & PREMIUM HOTEL EXPERIENCE

Includes a pair of front row tickets, 360 Superstar Meet & Greet Package, two nights at premium hotel and merchandise items are one per guest.

THE FRONT ROW EXPERIENCE

Breath-taking front row seats in the middle of all the hard-hitting action

Custom made, fold-up, WWE event chairs

THE HOTEL EXPERIENCE

One double room (for two adults) in 5-star hotel, VOCO St. David’s for Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3, 2022*

WWE fan reception alongside other hotel package customers on Friday, September 2

WWE welcome gift upon arrival in your hotel room

Complimentary breakfast, Wi-Fi, and access to the fitness center & spa (pending availability)

Voco St David’s located on the waterfront of Cardiff Bay, a 30-minute walk from Principality Stadium

*Additional hotel nights may be requested after booking. Subject to availability and varies by hotel. Additional charges will apply.

THE SUPERSTAR MEET & GREET EXPERIENCE (takes place on Friday, September 2)

Access to all THREE of the official Superstar Meet & Greet Experience sessions taking place on Friday, September 2 at a nearby venue*

Professionally taken photo opp with three WWE Superstars; one per transaction

An exclusive 15-minute Q&A session with select WWE Superstars*

An autograph signing sessions with three WWE Superstars (only one item allowed to be signed per customer/per session)

Authentic mini-title belt replicas with the case pre-autographed by select Superstars**

Commemorative 3D event ticket with the official artwork

Commemorative WWE branded 3D event posters

VIP host & event staff available on-site to ensure a smooth fan experience

*Timing of the Meet & Greet sessions are scheduled to take place sometime between 2-8 PM; exact timings subject to change. Location of the Meet & Greet will be communicated once confirmed and may not take place at the stadium.

*Talent is subject to change and will not be announced in advance.

THE SUPERFAN EVENT DAY EXPERIENCE

Pre-show WWE party on the day of the event hosted by our MC and events team (Superstars will not be in attendance)

Trivia and contests for exclusive memorabilia and merchandise during the pre show event

Priority check-in and entry into the venue on the day of the event

Crowd-free shopping at a dedicated merchandise stand prior to the show

100 GBP merchandise vouchers redeemable at the venue merch stand***

On-site customer service mobile phone number for assistance

**Package is for (2) people, merchandise items are (1) item per person.

***Merchandise voucher may be changed for a substitute item at the sole discretion of the event producer.

HOTEL PACKAGE OFFER #2

360 WWE SUPERSTAR MEET & GREET & PREMIUM HOTEL EXPERIENCE

Includes a pair of tickets in unbelievable seats side by side, 360 Superstar Meet & Greet Package, two nights at premium hotel and merchandise items are one per guest.

Unbelievable seats with an up-close view of the action!

Custom made, fold-up, WWE event chairs

THE HOTEL EXPERIENCE

Two nights at a premium hotel on Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3, 2022. Includes one double or twin room for (2) adults

Hotels include: VOCO St. David’s (5*), Park Plaza (4*), Hotel Indigo (4*), or The Coal Exchange (4*)

WWE fan reception alongside other hotel package customers on Friday, September 2**

WWE welcome gift upon arrival in your hotel room

Complimentary breakfast and Wi-Fi

*Additional hotel nights may be requested after booking. Subject to availability and varies by hotel. Additional charges will apply.

THE SUPERSTAR MEET & GREET EXPERIENCE (takes place on Friday, September 2)

Access to one of the official Superstar Meet & Greet Experience sessions taking place on Friday, September 2 at a nearby venue*

Professionally taken photo opp with three WWE Superstars; one per transaction

An exclusive 15-minute Q&A session with select WWE Superstars*

An autograph signing sessions with three WWE Superstars (only one item allowed to be signed per customer/per session)

Authentic mini-title belt replicas with the case pre-autographed by select Superstars*

Commemorative 3D event ticket with the official artwork

Commemorative WWE branded 3D event posters

VIP host & event staff available on-site to ensure a smooth fan experience

*Timing of the Meet & Greet session is scheduled to take place sometime between 2-8 PM; exact timings subject to change. Location of the Meet & Greet will be communicated once confirmed and may not take place at the stadium.

**Talent is subject to change and will not be announced in advance.

THE SUPERFAN EVENT DAY EXPERIENCE

Pre-show WWE party on the day of the event hosted by our MC and events team (Superstars will not be in attendance)

Trivia and contests for exclusive memorabilia and merchandise during the pre show event

Priority check-in and entry into the venue on the day of the event

Crowd-free shopping at a dedicated merchandise stand prior to the show

100 GBP merchandise vouchers redeemable at the venue merch stand***

On-site customer service mobile phone number for assistance

** Package is for (2) people, merchandise items are (1) item per person.

***Merchandise voucher may be changed for a substitute item at the sole discretion of the event producer.

HOTEL PACKAGE OFFER #3

THE WWE RINGSIDER & HOTEL EXPERIENCE

Includes a pair of tickets in mind-blowing seats, two nights at hotel (double/twin room) and merchandise items are one per guest.

Mind-blowing seats with an up-close view of the action!

Custom made, fold-up, WWE event chairs

THE HOTEL EXPERIENCE

One double or twin room in 4-star Clayton Hotel or 3-star Park Inn for Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3, 2022*

WWE fan reception alongside other hotel package customers on Friday, September 2

WWE welcome gift upon arrival in your hotel room

Complimentary breakfast and Wi-Fi

*Additional hotel nights may be requested after booking. Subject to availability and varies by hotel. Additional charges will apply.

THE SUPERFAN EVENT DAY EXPERIENCE

Priority check-in and entry into the venue on the day of the event

Crowd-free shopping at a dedicated merchandise stand prior to the show

50 GBP merchandise vouchers redeemable at the venue merch stand***

Commemorative 3D event ticket with the official artwork

Commemorative WWE branded 3D event posters

On-site customer service mobile phone number for assistance

** Package is for (2) people, merchandise items are (1) item per person.

***Merchandise voucher may be changed for a substitute item at the sole discretion of the event producer.

HOTEL PACKAGE OFFER #4

THE WWE SUPERFAN & HOTEL EXPERIENCE

Includes a pair of tickets with fantastic seats, two nights at hotel (double or twin room) and merchandise items are one per guest.

Fantastic seats with an up-close view of the action!

THE HOTEL EXPERIENCE

One double or twin room (for two adults) in the 3 star or better: Park Plaza, The Coal Exchange, Future Inns, or Park Inn Hotel for Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3, 2022*

WWE fan reception alongside other hotel package customers on Friday, September 2

WWE welcome gift upon arrival in your hotel room

Complimentary breakfast and Wi-Fi

*Additional hotel nights may be requested after booking. Subject to availability and varies by hotel. Additional charges will apply.

THE SUPERFAN EVENT DAY EXPERIENCE

Priority check-in and entry into the venue on the day of the event

Crowd-free shopping at a dedicated merchandise stand prior to the show

50 GBP merchandise vouchers redeemable at the venue merch stand***

Commemorative 3D event ticket with the official artwork

Commemorative WWE branded 3D event posters

On-site customer service mobile phone number for assistance

** Package is for (2) people, merchandise items are (1) item per person.

***Merchandise voucher may be changed for a substitute item at the sole discretion of the event producer.

WWE EXPERIENCE OFFER #1

360 FRONT ROW WWE SUPERSTAR MEET & GREET EXPERIENCE

Includes a ticket within the front row and the 360 Superstar Meet & Greet Package.

THE FRONT ROW EXPERIENCE

One breath-taking front row seat in the middle of all the hard-hitting action!

A custom made, fold-up, WWE event chair

THE SUPERSTAR MEET & GREET EXPERIENCE (takes place on Friday, September 2)

Access to all THREE of the official Superstar Meet & Greet Experience sessions taking place on Friday, September 2 at a nearby venue*

Professionally taken photo opp with three WWE Superstars; one per transaction

An exclusive 15-minute Q&A session with select WWE Superstars*

An autograph signing sessions with three WWE Superstars (only one item allowed to be signed per customer/per session)

One authentic mini-title belt replica with the case pre-autographed by select Superstars*

Commemorative 3D event ticket with the official artwork

One commemorative WWE branded 3D event poster

VIP host & event staff available on-site to ensure a smooth fan experience

*Timing of the Meet & Greet sessions are scheduled to take place sometime between 2-8 PM; exact timings subject to change. Location of the Meet & Greet will be communicated once confirmed and may not take place at the stadium.

*Talent is subject to change and will not be announced in advance.

THE SUPERFAN EVENT DAY EXPERIENCE

Pre-show WWE party on the day of the event hosted by our MC and events team (Superstars will not be in attendance)

Trivia and contests for exclusive memorabilia and merchandise during the pre-show event

Priority check-in and entry into the venue on the day of the event

Crowd-free shopping at a dedicated merchandise stand prior to the show

100 GBP merchandise voucher redeemable at the venue merch stand***

On-site customer service mobile phone number for assistance

***Merchandise voucher may be changed for a substitute item at the sole discretion of the event producer.

WWE EXPERIENCE OFFER #2

360 WWE SUPERSTAR MEET & GREET EXPERIENCE

Includes a ticket in an unbelievable seat and 360 Superstar Meet & Greet Package.

Unbelievable seat with an up-close view of the action!

Custom made, fold-up, WWE event chair

THE SUPERSTAR MEET & GREET EXPERIENCE (takes place on Friday, September 2)

Access to ONE of the official Superstar Meet & Greet Experience sessions taking place on Friday, September 2 at a nearby venue*

Professionally taken photo opp with three WWE Superstars; one per transaction

An exclusive 15-minute Q&A session with select WWE Superstars*

An autograph signing session with three WWE Superstars (only one item allowed to be signed per Superstar per customer)

One authentic mini-title belt replica with the case pre-autographed by select Superstars*

Commemorative 3D event ticket with the official artwork

One commemorative WWE branded 3D event poster

VIP host & event staff available on-site to ensure a smooth fan experience

*Timing of the Meet & Greet sessions are scheduled to take place sometime between 2-8 PM; exact timings subject to change. Location of the Meet & Greet will be communicated once confirmed and may not take place at the stadium.

*Talent is subject to change and will not be announced in advance.

THE SUPERFAN EVENT DAY EXPERIENCE

Pre-show WWE party on the day of the event hosted by our MC and events team (Superstars will not be in attendance)

Trivia and contests for exclusive memorabilia and merchandise during the pre-show event

Priority check-in and entry into the venue on the day of the event

Crowd-free shopping at a dedicated merchandise stand prior to the show

100 GBP merchandise voucher redeemable at the venue merch stand***

On-site customer service mobile phone number for assistance

***Merchandise voucher may be changed for a substitute item at the sole discretion of the event producer.

WWE EXPERIENCE OFFER #3

WWE ULTIMATE FAN PACKAGE

Includes a ticket with an unbelievable seat and superfan event day experience.

One unbelievable seat with a fantastic view of the action!

THE SUPERFAN EVENT DAY EXPERIENCE

Priority check-in and entry into the venue on the day of the event

Crowd-free shopping at a dedicated merchandise stand prior to the show

Commemorative 3D event ticket with the official artwork

One commemorative WWE branded 3D event poster

50 GBP merchandise voucher redeemable at the venue merch stand***

On-site customer service mobile phone number for assistance

***Merchandise voucher may be changed for a substitute item at the sole discretion of the event producer.

WWE EXPERIENCE OFFER #4

WWE PREMIUM FAN PACKAGE

Includes a ticket with an amazing seat and superfan event day experience.

One amazing seat with a fantastic view of the action!

THE SUPERFAN EVENT DAY EXPERIENCE

Priority check-in and entry into the venue on the day of the event

Crowd-free shopping at a dedicated merchandise stand prior to the show

Commemorative 3D event ticket with the official artwork

One commemorative WWE branded 3D event poster

50 GBP merchandise voucher redeemable at the venue merch stand***

On-site customer service mobile phone number for assistance

***Merchandise voucher may be changed for a substitute item at the sole discretion of the event producer.

WWE EXPERIENCE OFFER #5

WWE FAN PACKAGE

Includes a ticket with a great seat and superfan event day experience.

One great seat with a fantastic view of the action!

THE SUPERFAN EVENT DAY EXPERIENCE

Priority check-in and entry into the venue on the day of the event

Crowd-free shopping at a dedicated merchandise stand prior to the show

Commemorative 3D event ticket with the official artwork

One commemorative WWE branded 3D event poster

50 GBP merchandise voucher redeemable at the venue merch stand***

On-site customer service mobile phone number for assistance

***Merchandise voucher may be changed for a substitute item at the sole discretion of the event producer.

