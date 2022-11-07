WWE Announces Live Event Schedule Through End of March

WWE has announced their live event schedule that will run through March of 2023. Fightful reports that an ad during Saturday’s Crown Jewel event unveiled the company’s schedule for live events up to and including the first of April, and you can see the full schedule below.

The final dates on the schedule (March 30th through April 1st) are WrestleMania 39 weekend, while the Montreal dates on February 17th and 18th are WWE Smackdown and Elimination Chamber.

* Nashville, TN: January 2

* Jackson, MS: January 7

* Huntsville, AL: January 8

* Birmingham, AL: January 9

* Green Bay, WI: January 13

* Roanoke, VA: January 14

* Corbin, KY: January 15

* Cincinnati, OH: January 16

* Detroit, MI: January 20

* Erie, PA: January 21

* Birmingham, NY: January 22

* Philadelphia, PA: January 23

* Laredo, TX: January 27

* Tulsa, OK: January 30

* Brooklyn, NY: February 13

* Montreal, QC: February 17

* Montreal, QC: February 18 (Elimination Chamber)

* Ottawa, ON: February 20

* Evansville, IN: February 24

* Champaign, IL: February 25

* Rockford, IL: February 26

* Grand Rapids, MI: February 27

* Syracuse, NY: March 4

* Trenton, NJ: March 5

* Kitchener, ON: March 5

* Youngstown, OH: March 11

* Kansas City, MO: March 17

* Fargo, ND: March 18

* Sioux Falls, SD: March 19

* Springfield, IL: March 19

* St. Louis, MO: March 20

* Los Angeles, CA: March 31 (Smackdown/Hall of Fame)

* Los Angeles, CA: April 1 (WrestleMania 39 Night One)

* Los Angeles, CA: April 3 (WrestleMania 39 Night Two)