WWE Announces ‘New Year’s Evil’ Special Episode of NXT
December 6, 2020 | Posted by
The first NXT of 2021 will be a special “New Year’s Evil” edition, as announced on Sunday. During tonight’s NXT Takeover: WarGames, it was announcd that the January 66th episode will have the special New Year’s Evil theme.
It’s not yet clear exacly what that means, though one would expect a special match or two. NXT’s last themed episode was Halloween Havoc in late October, and New Year’s Evil similarly came from WCW as it was a special themed episode of Nitro on December 27th, 1999. You can see a GIF from the promo below:
May your New Year's be…. 𝐸𝒱𝐼𝐿.
Don't miss #WWENXT New Year's Evil on January 6, 2021 at 8/7c on @USA_Network! 🎉 🎊 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/O4g32JByUa
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020
