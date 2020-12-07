WWE Announces ‘New Year’s Evil’ Special Episode of NXT

The first NXT of 2021 will be a special “New Year’s Evil” edition, as announced on Sunday. During tonight’s NXT Takeover: WarGames, it was announcd that the January 66th episode will have the special New Year’s Evil theme.

It’s not yet clear exacly what that means, though one would expect a special match or two. NXT’s last themed episode was Halloween Havoc in late October, and New Year’s Evil similarly came from WCW as it was a special themed episode of Nitro on December 27th, 1999. You can see a GIF from the promo below: