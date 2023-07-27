wrestling / News
WWE Announces NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event Coming in September
– WWE has announced that NXT will be going back on the road again for the brand’s next premium live event in September with NXT No Mercy. The event will be held on September 30 at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California on Friday, August 4.
Fans can register for ticket pre-sales now at WWE.com. Here’s the full announcement:
NXT® NO MERCY SET FOR BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. ON SEPTEMBER 30
Tickets For Premium Live Event On Sale Friday, August 4
STAMFORD, Conn., July 27, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that NXT No Mercy will take place live at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, Calif. on Saturday, September 30.
Tickets for the premium live event go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m. PT via www.axs.com. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities will be available beginning Wednesday, August 2 at 10 a.m. PT. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/nxtnomercy-presale.
NXT No Mercy will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, Bron Breakker and more.
NXT No Mercy will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. Additional information on the event will be announced in the coming weeks.
