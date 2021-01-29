WWE Announces Sunday Royal Rumble Programming For Social Media Platforms

WWE has announced the programs that will be available on social media platforms on Sunday before the Royal Rumble.

Royal Rumble Matches of the Last Decade Stream

Watch thrilling Royal Rumble Matches from the last decade, featuring Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and more WWE Superstars, beginning at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Ultimate Royal Rumble

Join Matt Camp, Evan Mack and Sam Roberts as they construct the most epic Royal Rumble Match of all time, pitting WWE Legends against your favorite modern-day Superstars to determine who is the greatest Royal Rumble Match competitor of all time. Don’t miss Ultimate Royal Rumble at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

“La Previa” Spanish Royal Rumble pre-show

At 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT, tune in for a special edition of the Spanish pre-show “La Previa,” as it broadcasts on WWE Network and across WWE social platforms including WWE YouTube, WWE Español Facebook, WWE Español Twitter, and WWE and WWE Español Instagram.

A special Royal Rumble edition of WWE’s The Bump

The crew of WWE’s The Bump takes over at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as Hulk Hogan, Daniel Bryan, Goldberg, Josiah Williams, Sam Gradwell (with Blackpool grime rapper Millie B) lend their voices to help preview all the night’s action coming to inside the WWE ThunderDome.

Royal Rumble Kickoff Show

The Royal Rumble Kickoff Show begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on WWE Network and WWE social platforms, including TikTok, and will provide expert analysis ahead of the night’s battle for brand supremacy. Join our panelists for a deep dive into all the Rumble Rumble action.

WWE Watch Along

The best second-screen experience in sports-entertainment returns, as WWE Watch Along features a star-studded cast of Superstars alongside the pay-per-view event. The Bella Twins, DDP, Rikishi, Tegan Nox, Sam Roberts, Vic Joseph, Kayla Braxton and the cast of WWE’s The Bump, RJ City, Queen of the Ring: Alex Pagan, Superfan Mike Brown and more will help break down the play-by-play from Royal Rumble. Join the world’s best viewing party across WWE social platforms beginning at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.