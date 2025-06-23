wrestling / News
WWE Atlanta Events Pre-Sale Code Released
June 23, 2025 | Posted by
An online pre-sale is available today for two WWE events in Atlanta, GA.
* WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12
The pre-sale code is WWETIX.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Cardona Says Shotzi Blackheart Has Been Doing Things ‘The Right Way’ After WWE Release
- Jey Uso Reveals Who He Wants To Win GUNTHER vs. Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Eric Bischoff Talks The Creation of WCW Thunder and Its Negative Impact
- Chelsea Green Reveals Matt Cardona’s Reaction To Being Name-Dropped By John Cena On WWE Smackdown