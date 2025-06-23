wrestling / News

WWE Atlanta Events Pre-Sale Code Released

June 23, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
An online pre-sale is available today for two WWE events in Atlanta, GA.

* WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12

* WWE Evolution on July 13

The pre-sale code is WWETIX.

