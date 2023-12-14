WWE Backlash France Tickets On Sale January 12

WWE has announced that tickets for WWE Backlash France will go on sale on January 12, with a pre-sale happening on January 10. The announcement reads:

TICKETS FOR WWE BACKLASH FRANCE® AVAILABLE ON JANUARY 12

LDLC Arena In Lyon-Decines Will Host SmackDown on Friday, May 3, 2024, and WWE Backlash France on Saturday, May 4, 2024

Presale 2-Day Combo Tickets Available Wednesday, January 10 at 10 a.m. CET

STAMFORD, Conn., December 14, 2023 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that 2-Day combo tickets for SmackDown and WWE Backlash France emanating from the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines this May will be available from Friday, January 12, 2024.

This will be the first time ever that SmackDown will broadcast from France and the first-ever Premium Live Event to be held in France.

Presales for 2-Day combo tickets will begin on Wednesday, January 10 at 10 a.m. CET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/backlash-2024-presale.

General public onsale for SmackDown and Backlash France 2-Day combo tickets will be available on Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. CET at www.ticketmaster.fr.

SmackDown and Backlash France Priority Pass ticket packages will be available soon from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. To learn more about Priority Passes, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/backlash.

Additional information will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more please visit www.wwe.com.