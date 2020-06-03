Various News: WWE Backlash Kickoff Show Set, Tim Storm Interviews His Mother

– WWE has set the details for the WWE Backlash kickoff show later this month. The company announced on Tuesday that the pre-show will take place at 6 PM ET on June 14th, an hour before the main card airs as usual. Both will air on the WWE Network with the pre-show also yearing on YouTube, Twitter and other digital platforms.

– The NWA posted the following video of Tim Storm interviewing his mother. The video replaces Carnyland, which will be back next Tuesday: