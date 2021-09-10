wrestling / News

WWE News: Blair Davenport ‘Suspended’ For Attacking Sid Scala, NXT UK Highlights

September 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Blair Davenport’s actions on NXT UK had consequences, as she has been suspended after attacking Sid Scala on this week’s show. WWE posted a video from Thursday’s show in which it was announced Davenport has been indefinitely suspended for her attack on Nina Samuels and Scala on last week’s show:

– WWE also posted highlights from this week’s NXT UK, featuring Wolfgang’s Heritage Cup tournament quarterfinals win over Sam Gradwell and more:

