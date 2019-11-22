– PWInsider reports WWE has booked Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 22, 2020 for a Raw live event. The report also states there are no other contracted dates for the venue (or the Hulu Theater) from any other professional wrestling companies.

WWE will be back at MSG on December 26 with the following matches announced.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair.

* Erick Rowan vs. Seth Rollins.

* Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana.

* Also currently advertised are Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Rey Mysterio, Karl Anderson, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, The Street Profits (making their MSG debut) and more.