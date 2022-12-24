WWE News: Bray Wyatt Attacks Cameraman on Smackdown, New Day Appear During Miracle On 34th Street Fight

– Bray Wyatt snapped and took out a cameraman during his promo on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Wyatt come out to the ring and demand an apology from LA Knight for thinking he was Uncle Howdy. Wyatt said he’s not Uncle Howdy and never was, but then spaced out before he attacked the cameraman and put him in the Mandible Claw until officials pulled him free.

Twitter account The Local Competitor reports that the cameraman was local talent JT Energy, who previously appeared on the 12 23rd, 2019 episode of WWE Raw in a match against Erick Rowan.

– Ricochet and Braun Strowman defeated Imperium during their Miracle On 34th Street Fight that main evented tonight’s show. The hijinks-laden match included The New Day coming out of a big package on stage dressed as nutcrackers and hitting Imperium with low blows.