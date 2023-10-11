wrestling / News

WWE News: Brian Pillman Jr. Debuts In NXT Vignette, LA Knight Appears As Guest Referee

October 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brian Pillman Jr. Lexis King Image Credit: WWE

– Brian Pillman Jr. made his first full appearance in a vignette on this week’s WWE NXT, but he’s not going to go by that name. The new NXT star appeared in a vignette on this week’s show in which he talked about how everyone loves his father, but he never knew him. He said he doesn’t want anyone seeing his dad’s face when he looks at him and will be using King, the name of the man who raised him.

– LA Knight appeared on tonight’s show as well, being introduced by John Cena as the guest referee for the NXT Championship match between Ilja Dragunov and Dominik Mysterio. Knight kept Judgment Day from interfering, as did Trick Williams, and Dragunov retained the title:

