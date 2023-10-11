wrestling / News
WWE News: Brian Pillman Jr. Debuts In NXT Vignette, LA Knight Appears As Guest Referee
– Brian Pillman Jr. made his first full appearance in a vignette on this week’s WWE NXT, but he’s not going to go by that name. The new NXT star appeared in a vignette on this week’s show in which he talked about how everyone loves his father, but he never knew him. He said he doesn’t want anyone seeing his dad’s face when he looks at him and will be using King, the name of the man who raised him.
"I'm nobodies Jr."
King is coming to NXT 👀#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/IdPT42OPIm
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 11, 2023
"I want them to think about me!"#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Hu7nMizFby
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2023
– LA Knight appeared on tonight’s show as well, being introduced by John Cena as the guest referee for the NXT Championship match between Ilja Dragunov and Dominik Mysterio. Knight kept Judgment Day from interfering, as did Trick Williams, and Dragunov retained the title:
"I want them to think about me!"#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Hu7nMizFby
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2023
"Dirty" @DomMysterio35 and @RheaRipley_WWE are up to their old tricks 😡#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/o6jpIxuKa4
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2023
.@RealLAKnight has the crowd going crazy 🤣#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fjaBLJmHOx
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2023
This match just turned into CHAOS 😱😱😱#NXTChampionship #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/3DiMKNzgcp
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Triple H Taking Over Creative Side of WWE Again, Vince McMahon ‘Backing Off’
- Triple H & Shawn Michaels Reportedly Want to Send a Message to AEW Tonight, Tony Khan Responds
- Eric Bischoff On Why CM Punk Wouldn’t Have The Problems In WWE That He Had In AEW
- Details On Rumor Of Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative Again, Vince McMahon Not Being Involved