wrestling / News
WWE News: Bronson Reed Assaults R-Truth On Raw, Ivy Nile Joins American Made
– Bronson Reed laid out R-Truth in his latest vicious assault on WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Reed pick up a win over The Miz and attack him post-match, with Truth making the save. Reed laid out Truth and then delivered multiple Tsunamis, similar to what he did to Seth Rollins last week.
BRONSON DID IT AGAIN! AND AGAIN! AND AGAIN! AND AGAIN!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/M3MnJOdUT9
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2024
– Ivy Nile joined American Made on tonight’s show as she turned heel on Maxxine Dupri, attacking her as The Creed Brothers battled American Alpha. Nile put Dupri in a dragon sleeper, which distracted Otis long enough for the Creeds to pick up the win.
Nile rejoins the Creeds by joining American Made; the three were previously allied in the Diamond Mine.
THE BETRAYAL!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xsMk7TTMPQ
— WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2024