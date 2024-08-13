wrestling / News

WWE News: Bronson Reed Assaults R-Truth On Raw, Ivy Nile Joins American Made

August 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bronson Reed WWE Raw 8-12-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Bronson Reed laid out R-Truth in his latest vicious assault on WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Reed pick up a win over The Miz and attack him post-match, with Truth making the save. Reed laid out Truth and then delivered multiple Tsunamis, similar to what he did to Seth Rollins last week.

– Ivy Nile joined American Made on tonight’s show as she turned heel on Maxxine Dupri, attacking her as The Creed Brothers battled American Alpha. Nile put Dupri in a dragon sleeper, which distracted Otis long enough for the Creeds to pick up the win.

Nile rejoins the Creeds by joining American Made; the three were previously allied in the Diamond Mine.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bronson Reed, Ivy Nile, R-Truth, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading