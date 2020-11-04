wrestling / News
WWE Cancels Trademark On ‘Cody Rhodes’
November 4, 2020 | Posted by
Heel By Nature reports that WWE filed to cancel their trademark of ‘Cody Rhodes’ and the cancellation was finalized this morning.
Earlier this summer, Cody attempted to trademark the name and WWE filed opposition to block it back in September. It would seem he is now free and clear to pursue the trademark.
More Trending Stories
- NXT Talent Reportedly Unhappy With COVID-19 Testing Protocols Before Halloween Havoc
- Note On How WWE Views Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss Within Babyface vs. Heel Roster On RAW
- Backstage Update on WWE Looking for Location With Fans for Royal Rumble 2021
- Backstage Note on Ending to Last Night’s Raw, How Ending Last Week Was Mis-Timed