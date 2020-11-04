wrestling / News

WWE Cancels Trademark On ‘Cody Rhodes’

Heel By Nature reports that WWE filed to cancel their trademark of ‘Cody Rhodes’ and the cancellation was finalized this morning.

Earlier this summer, Cody attempted to trademark the name and WWE filed opposition to block it back in September. It would seem he is now free and clear to pursue the trademark.

