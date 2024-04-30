wrestling / News

WWE News: Chad Gable Calls Sami Zayn a Coward, WWE Night at Chicago White Sox Game

April 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chad Gable WWE Raw 4-15-22 Image Credit: WWE

– Chad Gable took to social media to take shots at Sami Zayn after attacking him on last night’s Raw. The Alpha Academy leader has taken a heel turn as he targets Zayn and the Intercontinental Championship, and he posted to Twitter on Tuesday to justify his actions from Raw.

Gable wrote:

“Once again, Sami had it coming.

Who among you would allow someone to blindside you with a kick you in the face and not retaliate?

That would make you a COWARD.

And there’s nothing I hate more than a COWARD.”

– The Chicago White Sox is having a WWE night on May 9th, with the first 1,500 fans buying tickets receiving a limited-edition WWE Southpaw Bobblehead. You can find out more here.

