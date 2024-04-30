wrestling / News
WWE News: Chad Gable Calls Sami Zayn a Coward, WWE Night at Chicago White Sox Game
– Chad Gable took to social media to take shots at Sami Zayn after attacking him on last night’s Raw. The Alpha Academy leader has taken a heel turn as he targets Zayn and the Intercontinental Championship, and he posted to Twitter on Tuesday to justify his actions from Raw.
Gable wrote:
Once again, Sami had it coming.
Who among you would allow someone to blindside you with a kick you in the face and not retaliate?
That would make you a COWARD.
And there’s nothing I hate more than a COWARD. pic.twitter.com/N8W6n6WDaI
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) April 30, 2024
– The Chicago White Sox is having a WWE night on May 9th, with the first 1,500 fans buying tickets receiving a limited-edition WWE Southpaw Bobblehead. You can find out more here.
