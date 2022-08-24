wrestling / News
WWE News: Ciampa Shares Pic With Johnny Gargano From Raw, Gigi Dolan Posts Selfies Online
August 24, 2022 | Posted by
Johnny Gargano and Ciampa had a DIY reunion backstage at Raw, and Ciampa shared a pic of the two online. Ciampa posted the photo from Monday’s show, as you can see as the fourth image in the post below. He wrote, referencing their habit of photobombing Bobby Roode back in NXT:
“Wait. Quick photo. Where’s Bobby? This isn’t glorious at all. Okay. See ya.”
– Gigi Dolan posted to Twitter to share some selfies, referencing her Priscilla Kelly gimmick by writing:
“surely, PK is still in here somewhere”
surely, PK is still in here somewhere🤪 pic.twitter.com/XUDrFDMmCA
— Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) August 24, 2022
