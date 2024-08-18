WWE News: Cody Rhodes Chats With Jay Z At Fanatics Fest, Kevin Durant Gets Custom WWE Title

– Cody Rhodes got some Facetime with Jay Z while at Fanatics Fest over the weekend. WWE posted a clip of the Undisputed WWE Champion visiting the visited the 40/40 Club setup at the convention and having a quick chat with Jay Z courtest of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. You can see the clip below.

– Triple H posted a video of himself giving NBA star Kevin Durant a customized Texas Longhorns WWE Championship at Fanatics Fest, as you can see below. The WWE creative head wrote: