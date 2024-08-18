wrestling
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Chats With Jay Z At Fanatics Fest, Kevin Durant Gets Custom WWE Title
– Cody Rhodes got some Facetime with Jay Z while at Fanatics Fest over the weekend. WWE posted a clip of the Undisputed WWE Champion visiting the visited the 40/40 Club setup at the convention and having a quick chat with Jay Z courtest of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. You can see the clip below.
😎 😎 😎
Just @CodyRhodes chopping it up with @michaelrubin and Jay-Z at @FanaticsFest! @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/Zt8AD5S6fz
— WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2024
– Triple H posted a video of himself giving NBA star Kevin Durant a customized Texas Longhorns WWE Championship at Fanatics Fest, as you can see below. The WWE creative head wrote:
“Ran into @KDTrey5 at @FanaticsFest and had to make sure he could (literally) carry the @TexasLonghorns legacy wherever he goes. #HookEm @Fanatics”
Ran into @KDTrey5 at @FanaticsFest and had to make sure he could (literally) carry the @TexasLonghorns legacy wherever he goes. #HookEm @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/KhJns5tV92
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 18, 2024
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Comments on Those Who Expected Him To Have Issues In WWE
- Arn Anderson Says Backstage Vibe At SummerSlam Was Different Under Triple H Than Vince McMahon
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Locker Room’s Reaction To Scott Hall And Kevin Nash Coming In
- Tony Khan Doesn’t Think WWE Has Stopped Contract Tampering, Says AEW Will Return To UK Next Year