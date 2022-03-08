WWE Confirms There Will Be No WrestleMania AXXESS This Year

– WWE has reportedly confirmed that there will be no WrestleMania AXXESS for this year’s show. It was noted last week that there would be no AXXESS event for WrestleMania 38, and that they would be focusing on the AXXESS Superstore in Dallas for the weekend instead. PWInsider has now confirmed that an email was sent to those who bought WrestleMania 38 weekend travel passes telling them there will be no AXXESS.

The email said that those who purchased the packages will be given a refund for the AXXESS event and that a revised itinerary for their weekend will be released later this month.