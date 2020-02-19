WWE Confirms Tito Ortiz Trained at WWE Performance Center

WWE has confirmed that Tito Ortiz trained at the WWE Performance Center last week. ESPN has confirmed with the company that Ortiz was training at the facility last week, which was originally reported by Wrestling Observer Radio on Sunday.

ESPN notes that it’s “unclear” how serious Ortiz is about getting into the business and that Ortiz declined to comment through his team. The original report noted that “great things” were being said about Ortiz’s work ethic and enthusiasm.