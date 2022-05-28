wrestling / News
WWE Congratulates Charlotte Flair and Andrade el Idolo On Wedding
May 28, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Charlotte Flair and Andrade el Idolo got married yesterday at a ceremony in Mexico. WWE has covered the story on their website, congratulating the pair.
Wedding bells ring with Flair! On Friday evening, Charlotte Flair married former WWE Superstar Andrade in a beautiful ceremony in Mexico. The Opportunity posted a stunning picture of the happy couple. WWE.com congratulates Charlotte and Andrade as they begin this exciting new chapter in their lives.”
Simplemente gracias por estar conmigo 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ed9RnFCrds
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 28, 2022
