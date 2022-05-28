WWE Congratulates Charlotte Flair and Andrade el Idolo On Wedding

As previously reported, Charlotte Flair and Andrade el Idolo got married yesterday at a ceremony in Mexico. WWE has covered the story on their website, congratulating the pair.

