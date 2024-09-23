wrestling / News
WWE Content Leaving Hulu This Week, License Expires
Hulu has announced that WWE content will be leaving the service this after their license to stream it expires. This comes after news that Smackdown was already removed from the service. Unless the deal is renewed, the following programs will be pulled: Monday Night Raw, NXT, NXT Level Up, WWE Main Event, Total Divas, Total Bellas WWE Superstars, and Miz and Mrs. The current deal expires on Wednesday.
A Hulu representative stated: “Apologies! Streaming rights vary from show to show and are based on a variety of factors. Unfortunately, our rights to stream WWE Friday Night SmackDown have expired, and beginning September 25th WWE programming will no longer be available on Hulu. We’ll share your feedback.”
The only WWE content that will be available will be their reality series Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, as well as the content they produced through A&E.
