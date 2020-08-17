WWE Content Now Available On Peacock Streaming Service: WWE Untold, Monday Night War, More

WWE now has content available on NBC’s Peacock streaming service, including WWE Untold and the entire run of The Monday Night War. However, a quick check reveals these programs are only on the premium tier and not the free service. A carousel called WWE: The Legends includes:

* Best of WWE compilations for Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Randy Savage, Brock Lesnar and Wrestlemania. Some of the longer compilations are split into two parts.

* 25 Years of Triple H: Game Changing Matches compilation.

* Two seasons of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. Season one includes The Undertaker and Goldberg. Season two has Kane, Big Show, Bret Hart and Ric Flair.

* Three seasons of WWE Untold. Season one has Undertaker vs. Mankind (Hell in a Cell) & Eddie Guerrero. Season two features ‘The Second Coming of ECW’, ‘How Sting Finally Debuted In WWE’, ‘The Failed Relaunch of WCW’, ‘Shane and Angle’s Brutal Battle’, ‘Team Hell No is on Fire’, ‘That’s Gotta Be Kane!’ and ‘Sting’s Last Stand’. Season three includes Rey, Eddie & The Rumble, Rodzilla Runs Wild, Angle vs. HBK and I am The Game.

* All twenty episodes of The Monday Night War.

* Five episodes of WWE’s Ruthless Aggression.

* All 21 episodes of Wrestlemania Rewind.