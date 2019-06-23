WWE Cruiserweight Championship Changes Hands at Stomping Grounds (Pics, Video)

– There’s a new WWE Cruiserweight champion following the WWE Stomping Grounds kickoff show. Drew Gulak pinned Akira Tozawa in the Triple Threat match that aired on the pre-show, allowing him to lay claim to Tony Nese’s title.

Gulak’s title reign is his first, and ends Nese’s at 77 days. Nese won the title at WrestleMania 35 with a win over Buddy Murphy.