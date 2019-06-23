wrestling / News
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Changes Hands at Stomping Grounds (Pics, Video)
– There’s a new WWE Cruiserweight champion following the WWE Stomping Grounds kickoff show. Drew Gulak pinned Akira Tozawa in the Triple Threat match that aired on the pre-show, allowing him to lay claim to Tony Nese’s title.
Gulak’s title reign is his first, and ends Nese’s at 77 days. Nese won the title at WrestleMania 35 with a win over Buddy Murphy.
.@TonyNese. @DrewGulak. @TozawaAkira.
The prestigious purple title is on the line RIGHT NOW on the #WWEStompingGrounds #Kickoff on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/3e99gsLTin
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019
Why wait to steal the show? #WWEStompingGrounds #205Live @TozawaAkira @DrewGulak pic.twitter.com/R35RIp9BUb
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) June 23, 2019
There a 2️⃣ for 1️⃣ special today? #205Live #WWEStompingGrounds @DrewGulak @TonyNese @TozawaAkira pic.twitter.com/fIRqtwESQW
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 23, 2019
.@DrewGulak uses @TozawaAkira as a WEAPON against @TonyNese with the WWE #CruiserweightChampionship on the line! #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/dkl6A49C7V
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019
"Moves like a #Cruiserweight, hits like a Heavyweight." #WWEStompingGrounds #205Live @TonyNese @DrewGulak pic.twitter.com/i0EiFO7Sl5
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) June 23, 2019
HE DID IT!!!! @DrewGulak defeats @TozawaAkira & @TonyNese to become your NEW #Cruiserweight Champion! #205Live #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/tYBtgwZi4L
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019
Championships > Powerpoint presentations. #AndNew #205Live #WWEStompingGrounds @DrewGulak pic.twitter.com/qRlbXp5bSm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 23, 2019
