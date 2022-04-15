WWE News: Dana Brooke Previews Wedding Dress For Next Week’s Raw, Batista Opens Up New Tattoo Studio

– Dana Brooke is part of the double wedding on next week’s WWE Raw, and she offered a preview of her wedding dress on social media. Brooke is set to “marry” Reggie in Monday’s show at the same time that Tamina and Akira Tozawa tie the knot (with R-Truth officiating), and Brooke posted a couple videos of herself dress-shopping.

She wrote:

“So many options! But with the help of @2NYCELIVE we put together the most beautiful combination! Wait until April 18th ON @USA_Network for @WWE RAW! @WWE_Reggie no peaking! Ps- this isn’t the final look or dress” “Dress shopping for the BIG DAY!!! With my stylist @2NYCELIVE !! Who is ready for my BIG DAY APRIL 18th !! @WWE_Reggie close your eyes! @WWE”

– Batista has opened his own tattoo studio in Tampa, Florida. The WWE veteran and movie star teamed with his personal tattoo artist John Kural to open DC Society Ink in the city, per the Tampa Bay Times.

Batista noted that opening a high-end tattoo studio has been a dream of him for a long time, noting that they’ve hired several high-end artists who get up to $300 per hour.

“I’m just the money guy,” Batista said. “This is completely personal for me. I don’t need this, my career is doing great, but this is like a clubhouse for me. I wanted to create an environment for people who want to get a tattoo but they don’t want to go into one of those tattoo parlors. It’s intimidating and scary and your average person is uncomfortable in that environment.”