wrestling / News
WWE News: Dexter Lumis Chokes Out The Miz on Raw, Nikki ASH Breaks Down Following Loss
September 27, 2022 | Posted by
– The Miz can’t escape Dexter Lumis, and he ended up getting choked out on tonight’s show. Miz hired a group of security guards on tonight’s show, but Lumis was able to take them all out and then choked out the Raw star:
– Nikki A.S.H. again teased the potential loss of her superhero persona on tonight’s show. After losing to the returning/debuting Candice LeRae, Nikki took off her mask and broke down in the ring:
👀!@WWENikkiASH | #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/6PpjcHkOo2
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 27, 2022
