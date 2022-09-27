WWE News: Dexter Lumis Chokes Out The Miz on Raw, Nikki ASH Breaks Down Following Loss

– The Miz can’t escape Dexter Lumis, and he ended up getting choked out on tonight’s show. Miz hired a group of security guards on tonight’s show, but Lumis was able to take them all out and then choked out the Raw star:

– Nikki A.S.H. again teased the potential loss of her superhero persona on tonight’s show. After losing to the returning/debuting Candice LeRae, Nikki took off her mask and broke down in the ring: