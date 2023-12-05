WWE News: Drew McIntyre Comments On CM Punk Reference In Raw Promo, Stars Visit IWPHOF Before Raw

– Drew McIntyre maintains that he really could have been “talking about anybody” with that conspicuous line he delivered during last night’s WWE Raw promo. Last night’s show saw McIntyre cut a promo talking in which he said that it “feels like everyone’s lost their mind recently” in WWE and that people can leave or walk out, go somewhere else for a while, do a bunch of things and then return and be instantly forgiven.

The line immediately drew CM Punk chants, and McIntyre responded by saying, “I could be talking about anybody!” McIntyre shared the clip on Twitter today, reiterating that same stance as you can see below:

Come on, I could be talking about ANYBODY 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ok3X2vcBUX — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 5, 2023

– PWInsider reports that several WWE stars visited the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum on Monday ahead of Raw. Triple H, Tegan Nox, Ivy Nile, Piper Niven, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, Erik and Valhalla all visited the museum, which is in the MVP arena where Raw took place.