WWE News: Duke Hudson Cuts Cameron Grimes’ Hair In Poker Showdown, Six-Man Tag Highlights From NXT

– Cameron Grimes got an unwanted haircut as a result of his Poker Showdown with Duke Hudson on NXT. Grimes and Hudson faced off in the ring in a game of Texas Hold ‘Em, with Grimes bluffing his way to a big win. Hudson got angry and attacked Grimes, powerbombing him through the poker table and getting some scissors to shear off some of Grimes’ beard and hair:

– WWE also posted some highlights from the six-man tag match on the show, which saw Odyssey Jones & Jacket Time defeat the Diamond Mine: