WWE News: Edge Makes Fun of ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ Tagline for Backlash, Io Shirai Receives Women’s Title Side Plates

June 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Edge Randy Orton WWE Backlash

– At this Sunday’s WWE Backlash 2020, Edge is going to face Randy Orton in what’s being billed as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.” In light of that, Edge has shared a number of joking tweets this week, making fun of the match billing and saying how whatever he’s doing is the “greatest ever.” You can check out those tweets below.

– WWE released a video where new NXT women’s champion Io Shirai receives her new custom side plates for her title belt. You can check out that video below.

