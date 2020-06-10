wrestling / News
WWE News: Edge Makes Fun of ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ Tagline for Backlash, Io Shirai Receives Women’s Title Side Plates
– At this Sunday’s WWE Backlash 2020, Edge is going to face Randy Orton in what’s being billed as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.” In light of that, Edge has shared a number of joking tweets this week, making fun of the match billing and saying how whatever he’s doing is the “greatest ever.” You can check out those tweets below.
I just sang the GREATEST BEDTIME LULLABY EVER to Ruby. Seriously on point for #Backlash this Sunday
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 10, 2020
I am currently drinking the GREATEST COFFEE EVER. #Backlash
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 10, 2020
Heading into #Backlash and all things GREATEST EVER…I give to your suspicious little ears the GREATEST WORKOUT PLAYLIST EVER https://t.co/M36zChqxUp
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 10, 2020
– WWE released a video where new NXT women’s champion Io Shirai receives her new custom side plates for her title belt. You can check out that video below.
