WWE Reportedly Ending 205 Live, Launching NXT: Level Up

WWE is putting 205 Live to an end and pivoting to a new NXT series, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that 205 Live has been ended, with the decision made official earlier this week although it had been in the works for some time.

The site reports that WWE will tape the first episode of NXT: Level Up tonight ahead of NXT Vengeance Day, with the episode set to be 60 minutes long. WWE has yet to officially announce the news, though as noted over the weekend the company filed a trademark for the new show’s name.

205 Live comes to an end after just over five years. The show launched in late November 2016 on the WWE Network, initially airing on Tuesday before being moved to Fridays.