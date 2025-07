WWE & Fanatics To Produce WWE-Themed Online Casino Games

– WWE has announced a new multi-year licensing partnership with Fanatics Betting and Gaming to produce new WWE-themed online casino games that will be available in the U.S. in the states of Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

The games will be produced exclusively for Fanatics Casino, available on iOS, Android, and the web in the above mentioned states. The games will launch at the end of the month to coincide with WWE SummerSlam 2025. Here’s the full press release on the announcement:

WWE® & FANATICS BETTING AND GAMING TO PRODUCE WWE-THEMED ONLINE CASINO GAMES IN U.S.

WWE-Themed Online Casino Games To Be Available in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania in time for SummerSlam®

New York, NY – July 15, 2025 — Today, WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics, a global digital sports platform, announced an exclusive multi-year licensing agreement for Fanatics Betting and Gaming to produce and distribute WWE-themed online casino games in the United States.

Under the terms of this agreement, Fanatics Betting and Gaming will have a license to produce WWE-themed online casino games exclusively for Fanatics Casino, which is available on iOS, Android and web in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The officially licensed WWE online casino games will launch at the end of July in time for SummerSlam, which takes place across two nights on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with WWE to now include an exclusive portfolio of WWE-themed online casino games,” said Ari Borod, Chief Business Officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming. “This is a natural extension of the WWE-Fanatics partnership which already includes global e-commerce, licensed merchandise, memorabilia, as well as producing and distributing a growing lineup of digital shows.”

Fanatics Game Studios has produced several of the most popular games on Fanatics Casino and will produce the WWE-themed online casino games in partnership with Boom Entertainment and Games Global™. The WWE-themed online casino games will be available at the end of July and will include:

* WWE Blackjack (Boom Entertainment)

* Raw Multiplier Melee (Boom Entertainment)

* SmackDown Big Money Entrance! (Boom entertainment)

* WWE Bonus Rumble Gold Blitz (Games Global)

* WWE Clash of the Wilds (Games Global)

In August to celebrate SummerSlam in New Jersey, the WWE-branded takeover of Fanatics Casino will include exclusive sign up offers from Fanatics and the popular Spin to Win* game will get a very special WWE makeover.

Players are invited to dive into a world of thrills as Fanatics Casino brings the casino floor directly to a customer’s fingertips, whether on-the-go or in front of a computer. Players can explore a wide array of classic and modern casino games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, progressive jackpots and video poker. Fanatics Casino offers a comprehensive and engaging gaming experience with the following features:

* Portfolio of Games: Fanatics Casino has curated a portfolio of games from its in-house development team, as well as the most popular game developers in the world including Light & Wonder, IGT PlayDigital™, Evolution, White Hat Studios, Wazdan and more.

* Unlock the world of FanCash: When you play with Fanatics Casino, players can earn FanCash on every spin, hand or roll – win or lose. Flip your FanCash into Casino Credit, Bonus Bets, exclusive apparel and so much more.**

* Live Dealer Action: Engage with professional dealers in real-time through our live casino feature. Experience the excitement of live blackjack, roulette and baccarat, all from the comfort of your home.

* Responsible Gaming: Fanatics Casino encourages users to play with a plan, using in-app tools like time, deposit and wager limits. Fanatics Casino has also partnered with Birches Health to provide additional support services intended for users with issues managing their play.

