WWE Files Motion To Dismiss MLW’s Lawsuit Against Them

WWE has responded to MLW’s lawsuit against them, filing a motion to dismiss the suit. As reported in January, MLW filed a suit against WWE accusing them of anti-trust actions including intentional interference with contractual relations and intentional interference with prospective economic relations.

According to PWInsider, WWE filed the motion today in United States District Court, Northern District of California asking for dismissal because MLW “failed to plausibly plead a facially sustainable relevant market, monopoly power or anticompetitive conduct, or antitrust injury.” The motion argues that MLW’s claims are “unsupported by factual allegations, and … are entirely implausible.”

Additionally, the motion argues that MLW’s “unfair competition claim fails because (1) it is not tethered to some other viable antitrust or tort claim, and (2) MLW lacks Article III and statutory standing to assert such a claim.”

The court has set a hearing on September 29th for arguments on the motion to dismiss. You can see the WWE’s summary of the filing below: