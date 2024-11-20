WWE Files New Trademark For ‘Edge’

Fightful reports that WWE has filed a new trademark on the ‘Edge’ ring name, previously used by current AEW wrestler Adam Copeland. Copeland left WWE in 2023, wrestling his last match as Edge against Sheamus on an episode of Smackdown. The trademark is for:

Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal.