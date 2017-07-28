WWE Files New Trademark For Taboo Tuesday

– WWE has applied for a trademark for an old PPV name. PWInsider reports that the company has applied for a trademark for “Taboo Tuesday” for use in wrestling.

Taboo Tuesday debuted as a PPV in 2004 and had a second yearly iteration in 2005. The PPV allowed fans to vote on the stipulations for matches. Taboo Tuesday was succeeded by Cyber Sunday, which ran from 2006 through 2008.

The new filing was made on July 24th and specifically references “Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment; fan club services, namely, organizing and staging events with wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the field of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs in the fields of sports entertainment.”