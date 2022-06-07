WWE Files New Trademarks for A&E Shows WWE Legends & Smack Talk

– As previously reported, WWE filed a trademark application earlier this month with the United States Patent & Trademark Office for the upcoming WWE A&E series, WWE Rivals. Fightful has an update on additional trademark filings for upcoming new WWE A&E programs WWE Legends and WWE Smack Talk.

The new season of Biography: WWE Legends, WWE Rivals, and WWE Smack Talk will debut on A&E on July 10. The other trademark applications were filed on June 2 with the following descriptions:

