WWE Files New Trademarks on Moonsault & Butch

– PWInsider reports that WWE filed trademarks on March 10 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The first one was related to the company’s new NFT platform, WWE Moonsault.

The “Moonsault” filing was related to Goods & Services, with the following description:

Additionally, WWE reportedly filed a trademark on the same date for “Lockup” for the same Goods & Services description as Moonsault. PWInsider’s report indicated that Lockup might’ve been a possible alternative or “runner-up” for the new NFT concept, WWE Moonsault.

Lastly, a new trademark was filed on that date for Pete Dunne’s new ring name, “Butch.” Dunne debuted on SmackDown last week and was renamed Butch on the show. The filing had the following description: