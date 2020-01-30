wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademarks On Viktor and Dana Brooke
January 30, 2020
PWInsider reports that WWE has filed a new trademark on Viktor, the ring name of Eric Thompson. Viktor, along with his Ascension teammate Konnor, was released from WWE in December. This was likely to keep him from using his WWE name on the independent scene, as he begins working dates next month. The trademark was filed on January 24.
WWE also filed a new trademark for Dana Brooke’s name on the same day.
