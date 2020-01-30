wrestling / News

WWE Files New Trademarks On Viktor and Dana Brooke

January 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Konnor Viktor The Ascension

PWInsider reports that WWE has filed a new trademark on Viktor, the ring name of Eric Thompson. Viktor, along with his Ascension teammate Konnor, was released from WWE in December. This was likely to keep him from using his WWE name on the independent scene, as he begins working dates next month. The trademark was filed on January 24.

WWE also filed a new trademark for Dana Brooke’s name on the same day.

