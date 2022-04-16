WWE Files Ring Name Trademarks for Roxanne Perez, Cruz Del Torio, More

– Fightful reports that WWE filed new trademarks for some Superstar ring names, including ones that are being updated. The trademarks were filed on April 12, and they include Roxanne Perez (aka Rok-C), Cruz Del Torio (formerly Raul Mendoza), Alba Fyre, and Katana Chance. The filings had the following description:

Roxanne Perez made her WWE in-ring debut last night on NXT Level Up. Meanwhile, Raul Mendoza of NXT’s Legado Del Fantasma was just renamed to Cruz Del Toro earlier this week. His WWE profile still lists him as Cruz Del Toro at the moment.