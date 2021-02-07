WWE Files Trademark on Backstory Name Related to Tian Sha aka ‘Mei Ying’

– Heel By Nature.com reports that WWE filed a trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for the name Mei Ying on February 3. The trademark was later filed into the USPTO database on February 6.

The name Mei Ying is related to the recently revealed NXT talent, Tian Sha, who was revealed as the mentor of Xia Li and Boa. According to the origin video of Tian Sha, she grew up as a princess named Mei Ying. The Me Ying trademark was filed with the following description:

International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service

You can check out WWE’s video revealing the origin story of Tian Sha below: