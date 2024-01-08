WWE Confirms First Teams To Compete In Dusty Classic On This Week’s NXT

WWE has confirmed the first two teams to compete in the Dusty Classic on this week’s episode of NXT. As reported last week, the Dusty Classic will kick off on this week’s show. Last week’s episode saw Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker agree to team up, as well as Axiom and Nathan Frazer. WWE confirmed on Sunday that both teams will be in action in the classic on Tuesday’s show, as you can see below:

“As seen last week on #WWENXT, the first two teams officially in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are as followed: – @BaronCorbinWWE & @bronbreakkerwwe – @Axiom_WWE & @WWEFrazer Both teams will be in action this week, and their opponents will be revealed TOMORROW!”

NXT airs Tuesday night live on USA Network.