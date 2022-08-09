WWE Says It Found Additional $5 Million In Payments Made By Vince McMahon

WWE has revealed that it found an additional $5 million in payments made by Vince McMahon during its investigation into the former CEO and Chairman. As you know, the WWE Board of Directors has been investigating McMahon since mid-June regarding alleged hush payments made to keep relationships and allegations of sexual misconduct quiet. The company had previously acknowledged having found a total of $14.6 million in payments made, but in a new SEC filing (per PWInsider), the Board said they had found an additional $5 million paid that brings the number up to $19.6 million in “unrecorded expenses.”

The filing noted that the additional $5 million was split between two payments made in 2007 and 2009 and “should have been recorded in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.” McMahon did or will pay these amounts personally and the filing noted that the investigation “remains ongoing.”

McMahon retired from all of his positions in WWE following the allegations, though eh remains a stockholder with a controlling interest. The filing notes that they have “received, and may receive in the future, regulatory, investigative and enforcement inquiries, subpoenas or demands arising from, related to, or in connection with these matters.” This would seemingly confirm a report from late July that the SEC and federal prosecutors are investigating the matter.

Finally, the company noted that because of these, they will be unable to fill its quarterly earning report as scheduled, and will be slightly delayed in doing so. The full filing is below: