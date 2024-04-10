WWE News: Grayson Waller Jokes About Releasing Backstage Footage, Coco Jones On WrestleMania Appearance

– Grayson Waller had a bit of fun on social media with AEW’s big All In footage reveal scheduled for tonight’s show. The Smackdown star posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday, writing:

“Later today, I’m going to share exclusive security camera footage of myself and @_Theory1 beating up the entire WWE locker room backstage. It’s time the world knows how tough the Smackdown Tag Champs really are!”

This is of course a reference to tonight’s AEW Dynamite featuring the Young Bucks releasing backstage footage from last year’s All In, which was where CM Punk got in his backstage altercation with Jack Perry that resulted in Punk’s AEW exit. NXT star Dijak followed Waller’s tweet up by writing:

“It’s true, I saw it. There was real glass everywhere.”

– WWE posted the following clip of Coco Jones discussing having sung the National Anthem at WrestleMania 40: