WWE News: Grayson Waller Says He Wasn’t Impressed With Oba Femi, WWE ID Match Releasing Tonight

– Grayson Waller took a few shots at Oba Femi ahead of their meeting in the ring on next week’s WWE NXT. Femi is set to be a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect on next week’s show in Atlanta, with Waller and Austin Theory promoting the appearance on Tuesday’s show as they watched Femi defend the NXT Championship against Eddy Thorpe. In a post-show digital exclusive, Waller took a few shots at the champion as you can see below.

In the video, Waller concedes that Femi is talented but says there are “levels to this” and that Femi isn’t a superstar. He vows to give Femi the “Grayson Waller rub” on next week’s show. Theory calls the segment a great opportunity for Femi as well.

– The WWE ID Twitter account announced that a new match under the program is set to be released on the social media platform, writing:

“At 7:30pm ET, you will witness the complete rematch of the fastest growing rivalry in #WWEID right here on X”